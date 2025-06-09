FTU warns teacher exodus continues

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Teachers Union says Fiji is “exporting teachers” to Australia and New Zealand as low salaries and rising living costs continue to push educators overseas.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar claims nearly two teachers leave Fiji schools every day for Australia and New Zealand, amounting to more than 700 educators annually.

Goundar says the union has submitted its proposals for the 2026–2027 national budget, calling for better salaries and improved working conditions for teachers.

“We can retain them by giving them what they deserve. The remuneration that they should get is the cost of things, or the purchasing power of the dollar diminishes.”

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He says low salaries, rising living costs, heavy workloads and poor retention incentives are driving experienced teachers out of the country.

Goundar warns that unless the government improves pay and working conditions, Fiji could face a worsening teacher shortage that may affect the quality of education nationwide.