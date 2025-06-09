Ratu Naiqama receives new Republic of Korea envoy

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has formally received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, His Excellency Kwon Young-Seup, at the State House in Suva.

President Lalabalavu congratulated Ambassador Kwon on his appointment and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Fiji for a successful diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Kwon presented his Letter of Credence during a ceremonial event that included the inspection of a 30-member Guard of Honour by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. He was accompanied by Captain Maikeli Beranage as his Honorary Aide-de-Camp.

Fiji and the Republic of Korea continue to strengthen bilateral relations across key sectors, including sustainable development, climate resilience, health, education, agriculture, and community empowerment.

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Through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), rural communities across Fiji are benefiting from development programmes that improve livelihoods, advance climate-smart agriculture, and support long-term community development.

Ambassador Kwon brings more than 30 years of experience in diplomacy and public service, having served in senior roles within Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in postings including Finland, Thailand, Brazil, and India.

Prior to his appointment to Fiji, he served as Director-General of the Foreign and National Security Policy Bureau in the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Korea.

President Lalabalavu welcomed the new envoy and expressed optimism about further strengthening cooperation between Fiji and the Republic of Korea in the years ahead.