Cabinet backs review of Pharmacy Profession Act

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Cabinet has approved a full review of the Pharmacy Profession Act 2011 to strengthen the regulation of pharmacy practice, pharmacy services, and the operation of pharmacies across Fiji.

The review will examine the effectiveness of existing legislation and subsidiary laws, with a focus on ensuring alignment with modern pharmacy practices and improving regulatory consistency.

It will also assess current provisions to determine whether they remain fit for purpose, and identify areas requiring reform to better support implementation of the Act.

Government says the review is expected to lift pharmacy standards nationwide, improve service delivery, and enhance patient safety as part of broader efforts to strengthen Fiji’s healthcare system.