Fiji fuel supply remains stable through June

Fiji’s fuel supply remains stable, with current stock levels and scheduled shipments expected to sustain normal operations through May and June, according to authorities.

As of 18 May 2026, the country has 49.7 million litres of fuel on land, with a further 58.12 million litres expected to arrive before the end of May.

This will bring total available stock to 108 million litres, with projected consumption of 33 million litres for the remainder of May, leaving an estimated end-of-month balance of 75 million litres — about 55 per cent of total storage capacity.

Forecasts for June also remain within normal operating levels. Fiji is expected to begin the month with 75 million litres on hand, supported by confirmed incoming shipments of 48 million litres and a further 11 million litres pending confirmation.

Article continues after advertisement

This would bring total available stock to 123.4 million litres, with estimated June consumption of 75.6 million litres, leaving a projected balance of 47.7 million litres, or 35 per cent of capacity. If the additional 11 million litres is confirmed, the balance would rise to 58.9 million litres, or 43 per cent.

Authorities say Fiji will remain at Phase 1: Normal Status, while continuing fuel conservation awareness measures.

Engagements with suppliers are ongoing to confirm pending shipments, alongside daily monitoring and weekly reporting to the National Security Council and the NDMO Fuel Cluster.

The public has also been advised that fuel pricing remains under the jurisdiction of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.