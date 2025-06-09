Jese Saukuru reinstated to the cabinet

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru was sworn back into his portfolio earlier today at the State House in Suva.

Saukuru returns to the ministry he previously held after initially being appointed to the role back in 2022.

He was previously removed from his ministerial position by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka over allegations of misusing public funds.

At the time, the Prime Minister stated that an investigation would be carried out into the claims made against Saukuru.

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During today’s reinstatement, the Prime Minister was present alongside Saukuru’s family as he took the oaths of allegiance and due execution of office.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Minister reiterated his commitment to strengthening youth and sports programs that empower young people.