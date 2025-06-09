Trump orders new measures against illicit financial activity

source: reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at preventing illicit ​activity in the U.S. financial system, ​the White House said.

Trump’s order directs ⁠the U.S. Treasury Secretary to issue ​a formal advisory to financial institutions ​identifying red flags and suspicious activity patterns tied to payroll tax evasion, concealment of true ​account ownership and labor trafficking, ​among others.

The order also directs the Treasury Secretary ‌to ⁠propose changes to Bank Secrecy Act regulations to strengthen customer due diligence requirements and the authority to obtain ​additional information ​when warranted, ⁠the White House said in a statement.

Trump also signed ​an executive order on Tuesday ​to ⁠streamline regulations and promote collaboration between financial technology firms, federally regulated financial ⁠institutions, ​and federal financial regulators, ​according to the White House.