Fuel crisis fears trigger e-learning plan

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The Education Ministry is preparing a remote learning strategy, including the possible rollout of a Moodle digital platform, as concerns grow over the impact a worsening fuel crisis could have on schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the move forms part of the Ministry’s contingency planning to ensure learning continues if disruptions affect normal classroom operations.

Radrodro says the platform will first be piloted in schools with internet access to assess its effectiveness before any broader implementation.

“For the ministry, we are trying very hard to ensure that our digital platform, our Moodle, is ready, and we also have to consider the rural and maritime schools.”

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He says teachers will undergo training and students will also be prepared should the system need to be activated.

Meanwhile, Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says several practical issues still need to be addressed before the plan can be fully implemented.

The Ministry says discussions are continuing, with trial runs expected to determine whether the remote learning system is viable and effective across schools.