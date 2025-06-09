Four killed in Kenya protests over fuel price hikes

source: reuters

Four people were killed in protests against fuel price hikes ‌prompted by the Iran war in several Kenyan towns on Monday, its interior minister said, after a nationwide public transport strike stranded commuters.

The Transport Sector Alliance said on Sunday that vehicles affiliated with its member associations would stop operating from midnight in protest, while ​police said they would act to tackle any disruptions.

“We lost four Kenyans in today’s violence, which also ​saw more than 30 people injured,” Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen told a televised press conference.

Kenya’s ⁠Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last week raised retail fuel prices by as much as 23.5% – after hiking them by 24.2% ​last month – as the conflict in the Middle East squeezed global oil and gas supplies.

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Earlier on Monday Finance Minister ​John Mbadi had said the current prices were already subsidised.

A meeting of the transport and energy ministers with public transport operators late on Monday to discuss a solution yielded little breakthrough, with the association accepting a proposal from the government that it would bridge the disparity ​between diesel and kerosene prices to prevent adulteration.