Village leaders urged to lead fight against drugs

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force are stepping up efforts to combat the growing threat of drugs in Fiji through stronger partnerships with village leaders in the Western Division.

The Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force – West held a major engagement with Roko Tuis and Turaga ni Koro at Blackrock Camp in Nadi on Wednesday, focusing on the role communities must play in preventing the spread of narcotics.

Acting Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Paula Tuione says strong cooperation between the Government, security agencies, traditional leaders, and communities is critical in addressing drug-related issues affecting the country.

The workshop focused on raising awareness, strengthening early intervention and improving cooperation at the community level to protect families and young people from the impact of drugs.

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Members of the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force – West, including Commander Joint Task Force Brigadier General Manoa Gadai and Assistant Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent Esira Bari, also stressed the need for coordinated national efforts to tackle narcotics-related activities.

Traditional leaders from Nadroga, Nadi and Lautoka shared concerns faced by their communities and discussed practical solutions to strengthen prevention efforts at the grassroots level.

The engagement ended with a Talanoa Session, allowing village leaders and officials to openly discuss the growing challenges linked to drugs and ways communities can work together to respond effectively.

Authorities say the initiative reflects an ongoing commitment to protecting rural communities and building a safer Fiji through unity and shared responsibility.