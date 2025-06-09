$18 million burden forces local election delay

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has deferred the local government elections. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has deferred the local government elections.

He says the country cannot carry the cost and pressure of multiple national votes while facing rising economic strain.

In a national address, Rabuka confirmed Cabinet has shifted the municipal elections to after the next general election.

He said the decision was driven by cost and capacity. The local government elections are estimated to cost about $18 million.

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“The previous administration had repeatedly promised municipal elections but had failed to amend a single law or prepare the ground. But this government has taken concrete, serious steps forward. We have advanced amendments to the relevant laws and worked on new regulations. We have initiated voter registration processes and begun the necessary budgetary preparations. Real progress has been made.”

Rabuka linked the move to worsening global fuel conditions. He said oil supply disruptions are pushing up fuel prices.

That increase is flowing through the economy. Transport costs are rising. Food prices are rising. Basic services are also under pressure.

He pointed to early signs of strain in key sectors. Bus operators have raised concerns over rising costs. Government has been considering ways to cushion fare increases.

Energy Fiji Limited, the PM states has also warned of possible power rationing if financial pressure continues.

“Global headwinds have intensified, oil supply disruptions and sharp price shocks are placing significant pressure on our economy, also on our businesses, our families and n government finances.”

Rabuka said government must now prioritise essential services. He said the fiscal space was already tight heading into the 2026–2027 budget cycle.