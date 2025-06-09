Drua Women to host Super W in Ba and Lautoka.

The Western Division is set to become the centre of women’s rugby next June, with the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women confirmed to play back-to-back home fixtures in Lautoka and Ba in the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season.

In a key venue update, Churchill Park in Lautoka will now host the Round 2 clash against the Western Force on Saturday, 13 June, before attention shifts to Ba a week later, where the Drua take on the Brumbies at Four R Stadium, Govind Park on Saturday, 20 June.

The switch brings two of Fiji’s most passionate rugby heartlands into the spotlight, with organisers expecting strong local support as the Drua continue to grow their presence across the country.

Tickets have been set at an accessible $5 for grass embankment entry and $10 for grandstand seating, with sales opening Monday, 28 May through drua.flicket.io and selected outlets including Jack’s of Fiji, Shop N Save supermarkets, Prouds Fiji, Lautoka City Council and Ba Town Council.

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Before returning home, the Drua Women will open their campaign on Australian soil against the Waratahs at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Saturday, 6 June, before wrapping up the regular season against the Reds at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, 27 June.

With two Western venues now locked in, the Drua Women’s campaign is set to deliver a festival of rugby for fans in Lautoka and Ba, as the team looks to turn home support into momentum on the field.

Both matches kick off at 2pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.