Gospel High receives valuable insight from Kaiviti Silktails

Members of Gospel High School’s under-15 boys and girl’s side were part of a Catch-Pass clinic program on Thursday with members of the Kaiviti Silktails as they gear up for the 2026 Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

The school’s boy’s side managed to reach the finals of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition this year, and is looking to do the same in Deans competition.

Gospel head coach Isimeli Koroi says the program was a timely one for their players with the Deans Trophy competition just around the corner.

After creating history in the rugby league competition this year, Gospel is setting similar goals for the Deans.

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The program yesterday focused on the basics of rugby, passing and catching.

“We’re thankful to be part of this program, and have national reps and the head coach for the Silktails teach our players the basics of rugby. We are setting high standards for the Deans, and this program will really help our players understand the basics skills of rugby.”

The Deans Trophy competition starts next month.