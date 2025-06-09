Fiji Children’s Award shaping a generation of changemakers

Fiji Children’s Award continues to recognize and inspire young Fijians making a difference in their communities. [Photo: FILE]

What began as small acts of service during the COVID-19 lockdown has grown into a powerful youth movement, now reflected through the Fiji Children’s Award, which continues to recognise and inspire young Fijians making a difference in their communities.

Fiji Children’s Award Chairperson Organising Committee member, Nafitalai Qereiwasa, says his journey started at just 15 years old in Form 4 during the height of the pandemic, when school disruptions left many students struggling to keep up.

Coming from a modest background but strong academically, he noticed children in his neighbourhood falling behind, particularly in basic numeracy.

That concern led him to begin tutoring a neighbour, an effort that quickly expanded into a wider initiative.

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He later launched Just Learn, a low-cost online tutoring programme using Facebook and Zoom to reach students across Fiji, charging minimal fees mainly to cover internet data costs. At the height of lockdowns, he was preparing lesson plans and teaching primary school students who were struggling with remote learning.

The initiative soon grew beyond his immediate neighbourhood, reaching his church and later his village, as more families sought academic support.

Qereiwasa says he did not start with recognition in mind, but with a strong belief that education can change lives regardless of background. That belief, he says, continues to guide his work today through wider community and education initiatives.

He adds that the Fiji Children’s Award played an important role in shaping his journey, giving meaning and direction to work that had already begun at grassroots level.

Similarly, Fiji Children’s Award Committee Member and past recipient, Malika Singh, says her journey began in 2020 when she was a Form Six student leading a youth club focused on community work during the pandemic.

The group carried out gardening projects, donations, and other community support initiatives during a time of widespread hardship.

Singh says their work was never driven by recognition, but by a desire to help others during a difficult period.

Her nomination came as a surprise through a teacher, eventually taking her to Suva where she met other recipients from across Fiji—an experience she describes as inspiring and humbling.

She says the award recognises young people in three key areas: community service, improving the lives of others, and overcoming personal adversity.

Singh says many recipients carry powerful stories of resilience, yet continue to give back despite their challenges.