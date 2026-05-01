Labasa eyes OFC Championship qualification

Members of the Labasa Women's side after their 10-1 win over Suva in the Super League last weekend.

Labasa Women’s FC has set its sights on qualifying for next year’s OFC Women’s Champions League.

To achieve that goal, the side will need to win the Fiji Football Women’s Super League competition, which is currently underway.

Captain Sofi Diyalowai said the team identified qualification as one of its main targets at the beginning of the season and remains determined to do whatever it takes to accomplish it.

Despite facing several challenges, particularly with training schedules and transportation, Diyalowai said the players have continued to show commitment and heart over the past few weeks as they work together towards their goal.

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“Our ambition is, first of all, we need to always work as a team and train together as a team to achieve our goal of qualifying for the O League next year.”

Labasa will take on Rewa tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva at 1pm.