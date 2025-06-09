Three more charged in Lautoka murder case

Three people have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a 38-year-old man in Wairabetia, Lautoka, bringing the total number of accused to four.

Police say the latest accused include two men aged 41 and 22, and a 20-year-old woman.

They are alleged to have been involved in the serious assault of the victim during a drinking party in the early hours of 14 May 2026.

The trio will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

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A 28-year-old man linked to the case was earlier produced before the court on Monday, 18 May 2026.