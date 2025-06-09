Fiji, Vietnam boost ties on trade

Rabuka congratulated the ambassador on his appointment. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is looking to deepen its long-standing relationship with Vietnam, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirming strong bilateral cooperation during a courtesy meeting with Vietnam’s new non-resident Ambassador to Fiji, Phan Minh Giang.

The discussions highlighted growing opportunities for both countries to expand cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and regional connectivity between ASEAN and the Pacific.

Rabuka congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and acknowledged the steady development of Fiji–Vietnam relations since diplomatic ties were first established in 1993.

He also praised Vietnam’s rapid economic transformation and its practical approach to international engagement, noting that both countries share common priorities in sustainable development, constructive diplomacy, and a rules-based global order.

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The leaders further discussed the importance of strengthening ASEAN–Pacific relations, particularly in responding to shared challenges such as climate change, ocean governance, and disaster risks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a forward-looking and mutually beneficial partnership, aimed at delivering practical outcomes for people in both Fiji and Vietnam.