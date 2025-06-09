Stroke survivors face silent mental health battles

With stroke being one of the leading causes of death and disability in Fiji, its impact on mental health after a stroke is often a silent battle.

According to recent statistics, an average of one to three stroke cases are admitted per day at the CWM Hospital, totalling at least 10 to 15 cases per week.

Counter-Stroke Fiji President Elizabeth Reade-Fong says the psychological impacts of stroke are linked to how the disease removes a person’s independence, causing them to rely on other people.

“They struggle mentally. So, whilst people deal and react mostly to the physical immediately, there’s the social and there’s the mental, the psychological that needs attention also.”

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For stroke survivor Nitya Nand, suffering a stroke wasn’t the only challenge, as he also lost his livelihood as a taxi driver, which eventually led to homelessness.

“I could not drive and I lost my driving license, I cannot renew it. I had no job, I lost my job, and then I had to end up in the street, two years I stayed in the street.”

Nand says despite losing his voice and suffering weakness in his hands and legs, he still maintained the determination to persevere and rebuild his life.

“There were plenty things that came in my mind. And then the mind is already weak. So I cry, cry. Then I see that I have to accept it. I have to go through it.

I have to fight over it and try to become normal again.”

He adds that people should avoid complacency in their lifestyle choices and maintain a balanced life.