Young entrepreneur expands freight business

Sekoula Cama, founder of Sekoula Freight Ltd. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A 21-year-old Fijian entrepreneur is building a growing international freight business linking the United Kingdom and Fiji, driven by faith, family support, and a passion for helping others.

Sekoula Cama, founder of Sekoula Freight Ltd, says the company began as a small family initiative when she was just 14 years old, before officially branching out on her own at 17.

“So it provides, you know, because over in Fiji inflation is high. So, back in the UK, when families send their stuff, that’s saving this lot back home, money and all that. They get their goods from there, the groceries, their food, clothes, etc., that they can’t afford over here. Just trying to help out.”

She now manages a UK–Fiji freight service that mainly supports military families in Britain, helping them send essential goods, groceries and clothing back to loved ones in Fiji.

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Despite challenges such as rising fuel costs, inflation and global disruptions, Cama says the business continues to grow steadily through strong demand.

Cama says her motivation comes from a desire to support families in Fiji who are struggling with high living costs by giving them access to more affordable overseas goods.

She plans to expand the business into other Pacific Island countries such as Tonga and Samoa, as well as parts of Europe, including France and Spain.

Cama encourages young people to pursue their ideas with confidence and faith.