Drug trafficking surge threatens Pacific security

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking are escalating across the Pacific, with law enforcement leaders warning that the region is facing a coordinated and growing security threat.

The issue was raised at a regional policing summit where officials highlighted the increasing flow of drugs into Pacific communities and the wider social and economic impact.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett says there is no point in avoiding the reality, describing Australia’s drug consumption as a national shame while warning that organised criminal networks are driving the supply chain across the region.

She says the impact is now being felt directly across Pacific Island nations.

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“We can do this by strengthening relationships across policing, government and partner agencies, and reinforcing cooperation through established mechanisms. It is essential that a foundation is laid this week through our engagement.”

Barrett says cartels are flooding communities with illicit drugs, leading to widespread harm, pressure on health systems, and serious consequences for children and future generations.

She says no country can tackle the problem alone, calling for stronger intelligence sharing and coordinated regional action.

The summit also follows earlier talks between Pacific police ministers at the same venue, where leaders discussed the growing threat of transnational crime and drug flows across borders.

Barrett welcomed plans for a regional centre of excellence in Samoa to strengthen training and operational capacity in tackling serious and organised crime.

She says criminal networks operate without borders, meaning fragmented responses will fail against coordinated syndicates, with officials urged to turn discussions into concrete action.