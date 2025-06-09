Local government elections campaign will continue without interruption

The Electoral Commission and FEO will await Cabinet’s final decision and will respond accordingly once it is communicated.

This was highlighted in a statement by the Fijian Elections office regarding Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s announcement that Cabinet has deferred its decision on the Local Government Elections for two weeks.

In the statement, the Electoral Commission and the FEO has reassured the public that the Nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness Drive, under the YES Outreach will continue without interruption.

They note that Cabinet’s deliberations do not affect the registration process, and eligible Fijians are being urged to register.

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The Nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness Drive will run until 13 June 2026, and serves a dual purpose which is to simultaneously strengthen the Local Government Register of Voters and the National Register of Voters which ensures the foundation for the upcoming General Election, which may be called at any time between 07 August 2026 and 06 February 2027.

They added that every registration completed today is an investment in Fiji’s democratic future, regardless of which election comes first.

The Electoral Commission and FEO stressed that since the Voter Registration for the Local Government Elections commenced on 13 April 2026, the Voter Services Centres have been established across all 13 municipalities, adding that the FEO’s nationwide teams have already provided registration and awareness services to approximately 16,125 Fijians across villages, settlements, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and business houses.

They stated that public response regarding registration has been encouraging, reflecting the genuine desire among Fijians to participate in the democratic process.

The Electoral Commission and the FEO further noted that they will continue to engage constructively with the Government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that Fijians are able to exercise their democratic rights, at the local and national levels, within the legal timeframe. The FEO calls on all eligible Fijians who have not yet registered, or who need to update their details, to visit their nearest Voter Services Centre and register without delay.

In doing so, the two electoral institutions have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections, as mandated under Sections 52 and 75(2) of the 2013 Constitution.

The FEO continues to call on all eligible Fijians who have not yet registered, or who need to update their details, to visit their nearest Voter Services Centre and register without delay.