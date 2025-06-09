Decentralisation drives outsourcing growth

Executive Director of Outsource Fiji, Josefa Wivou. [Photo: FILE]

The outsourcing industry is shifting beyond urban centres as companies decentralise operations across the Western Division and other regions to mitigate risk and unlock new growth.

Executive Director of Outsource Fiji, Josefa Wivou, says this move allows operators to diversify their presence, manage costs, and improve access to labour.

He adds that expanding outside major cities is creating employment opportunities in areas previously disconnected from the sector.

Companies are now establishing smaller regional hubs to spread infrastructure costs and increase workforce participation at the community level.

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“It’s almost like diversifying risk. If you have a huge operation in the middle of town, you are exposed to certain limitations. But when you expand into other areas, you start tapping into new markets and new talent pools.”

Wivou adds that this model is often more cost-effective than centralised operations, particularly by reducing transport and infrastructure demands.

While decentralisation offers vast opportunities, companies remain focused on meeting global expectations, including sustainability standards, workforce diversity, and inclusive hiring.