Personal best and bronze for Dawai

[Source:Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji throwers are continuing to show up at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia.

Natabua High School student and 2026 Fiji Finals intermediate boys discuss gold medalist, Setareki Dawai, who has continued to stamp his mark, but this time at the regional stage.

Dawai, who set a new intermediate discus record at the HFC Bank Stadium last month, delivered a huge personal best throw of 54.97m yesterday to secure the bronze medal in the Under 18 boys’ discus throw finals.

Meanwhile, there were podium finishes as well for Ebenezer Saukuru and Salanieta Vereivalu on Day 2.

Saukuru and Vereivalu won silver medals in the U18 javelin throw.

Fiji’s U18 girls’ 4x100m relay team also settled for a silver medal, while the boys’ U18 team won bronze.