Fijian star Lagi Tuima to leave Harlequins after seven seasons

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Fiji-born England Women’s rugby star Lagi Tuima will leave Harlequins Women at the end of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable seven-year stint with the English club.

The 27-year-old made 107 appearances and scored 381 points since joining from Bristol Bears Women in 2019, helping Harlequins win the Premier 15s title in 2021.

Tuima also captained the side on 11 occasions and recently celebrated her 100th appearance for the club earlier this season.

Harlequins head coach Ross Chisholm says Tuima will forever be remembered at the club, describing her as a crucial part of their title-winning squad and a respected leader within the team.

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It has not been confirmed where Tuima will play next.