Life on the islands of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war

source: ABC

For years, the islands scattered across the Strait of Hormuz drew a particular kind of traveller.

Before the war, backpackers slept in villagers’ spare rooms, families enjoyed picnics at Hormuz Island’s Red Beach and urban Iranians came for the strange geology and remoteness that felt far from Tehran’s political orbit.

People came to the Strait of Hormuz for the colours.

On Hormuz Island, rust-red hills descend to salt caves streaked with pale pink and mustard yellow, like melting fabric.

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Melody, an Iranian living in Melbourne, grew up visiting with her family and described it as “the rainbow island”.

“When you walk on the silver sand, it’s like everything is shining. It feels like heaven,” Melody told ABC News.

The islands are a place where Persian Gulf heat slows everything and centuries of trade with India, Africa and the Arabian Peninsula have created a unique culture, different from the rest of Iran.

Now the ferries have stopped, guesthouses are empty and locals are facing months without incomes.

Some Iranians interviewed for this article gave only their first names, fearing repercussions for their families living in Iran.