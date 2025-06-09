Extra Futsal League returns with nationwide fixtures

[Source: Supplied]

The 2026 Extra Futsal League continues this week with matches scheduled across Suva, Labasa, and Ba as teams look to build momentum early in the competition.

Action in the Southern Division kicks off on May 20 at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Suva, with Lami facing Nasinu in the opening match before Navua takes on Tailevu Naitasiri.

The final fixture in Suva will see Rewa battle Suva in what shapes up as one of the headline clashes of the round.

In the Northern Division, matches will be played at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Labasa on May 22, where Dreketi meets Seaqaqa while Savusavu faces Nadogo.

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Western Division fixtures will take place at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Ba on May 23.

Ba will host Rakiraki, Tavua takes on Nadi, and Lautoka clashes with Nadroga in the final match of the round.