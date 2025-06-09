source: reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir ​Putin will on Wednesday dine ‌on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring ​Chinese opera and Pyotr ​Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Russian state ⁠news agency TASS reported.

A programme ​and menu reported by TASS ​showed guests would be offered an array of cold “zakuski” hors d’oeuvres, prawn ​soup, beef in bean ​sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.

A 2009 “Greatwall” ‌Cabernet ⁠Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay will be offered, TASS said.

The programme includes a ​mixture ​of Chinese ⁠and Russian classics played by the military ​orchestra of the Chinese ​Communist ⁠Party’s People’s Liberation Army including a melody of Peking ⁠opera, “An ​unforgettable evening” and ​the dance of the little swans from ​Swan Lake.