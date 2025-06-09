Health ministry moves to address outstanding overtime payments

[Photo: FILE]

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, has apologized to healthcare workers over delays in overtime payments for February and March 2026.

Ravunawa acknowledged that the delays had caused frustration and hardship for many health workers and their families.

He confirms that the processing of outstanding overtime payments for eligible staff has now been approved.

The Assistant Minister commended doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, attendants, drivers, administrative officers, and support staff for their continued dedication and service during a challenging period for the healthcare system.

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Ravunawa says the Ministry recognizes the sacrifices made by frontline workers and remains committed to ensuring staff entitlements are properly addressed.

He adds that the Ministry will continue working with management teams, payroll units, and relevant authorities to resolve outstanding workforce issues, including overtime processing and staff welfare concerns.

The Ministry also thanked healthcare workers and their families for their patience and understanding while efforts continue to strengthen accountability and improve internal systems.