Fiji thumps Tonga in day two of Invitational Series

Fiji secured their second win in the 2026 Men’s Invitational Series after thrashing Tonga 79-18 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Captain Kitione Waqavonovono praised the team’s performance, saying they showed significant improvement from their opening match of the series.

While pleased with the result, Waqavonovono believes there are still several areas the side needs to improve on moving forward.

“We managed to get a much larger scoreline than we did in our opening game and I am really proud with how the boys performed. We just need to touch on a few more areas, other than that, I think the team did really well.”

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Fiji will face Tonga again tonight at 6pm.