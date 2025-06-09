Lawyer seeks more time in Prasad case

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad will return to court next Thursday after his lawyer requested more time to review disclosure documents provided by the prosecution.

Defence lawyer Ashish Nand told the court that the disclosures were received in two parts, including the complaint event and attached supporting documents.

Nand requested seven days to examine the material and take further instructions from his Professor Prasad, before the matter proceeds further.

State lawyer Joseph Work informed the court that the prosecution had complied with earlier disclosure orders and confirmed that additional documents were served to the defence yesterday evening.

Article continues after advertisement

The State did not object to the adjournment request.

The court also heard that Professor Prasad’s application to stay the proceedings was dismissed earlier this week, allowing the case to continue through the pre-trial process.

Both parties have been ordered to return to court on 28th May to finalize outstanding pre-trial matters, including disclosures, witness arrangements and possible hearing dates later this year.

In this matter Prasad is charged under the Political Parties Act 2013 relating to the alleged failure to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited in his 2015 statutory declaration submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The charges include one count of failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and an alternative count of providing false information in a statutory declaration.