Chanel sees growth as creative revamp boosts global demand

source: reuters

Parisian fashion house Chanel has drawn in shoppers who had never bought the brand before, as creative ​director Matthieu Blazy’s reinvented versions of classic bags, shoes and jackets drove demand that outstripped supply and a return to growth.

The privately-owned company ‌on Tuesday reported a 2% rise in revenue in 2025 in currency-adjusted terms to $19.3 billion. Chanel’s revenue had declined 4.3% in 2024 when even the most high-end fashion labels reached the limits of demand after making big price hikes in a post-pandemic luxury boom.

Blazy, who took over from Virginie Viard last year and presented his first collection in October, has reinvigorated the brand with designs such as ​the slouchy leather “maxi flapbag”, retailing for $8,500, and bright, frayed versions of the classic Chanel tweed jacket.

“What we saw in 2025 was a creative momentum across ​all our business activities,” Chief Executive Officer Leena Nair told Reuters in an interview, adding that investments made in 2024 had laid the ⁠foundations for the sales rebound.

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Chanel’s operating profit also grew 5% to hit $4.7 billion, up from $4.5 billion in 2024 but lower than its level in 2021 to 2023.