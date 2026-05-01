Plans to form a women's Kaiviti Silktails team

Students of Gospel High School, alongside with members of the Kaiviti Silktails and their management in Suva yesterday.

Kaiviti Silktails secretary chaiman and NRL great Petero Civoniceva has announced that there are plans in place to introduce a women’s team.

With the growing interest for women in the sport of rugby league, the three-time NRL Premiership winner says it is about time they have a women’s side.

Civoniceva is urging young aspiring female players to continue their hard work and sacrifice as they work towards forming a Kaiviti Silktails women’s team

The clubs main target is helping local players secure overseas contracts.

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“The future for us is to bring about a women’s silktails team into an Australian competition. Again our focus is pathways and the youth, without that, we cannot have a team in any other senior competitions.”

The Kaiviti Silktails plays their next game this Saturday against the Rabbitohs at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 12pm.