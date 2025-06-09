Govt prioritises essential services over municipal elections

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Government’s decision to defer the long-awaited local government elections is about prioritising the needs of the people as Fiji faces growing economic pressures and global uncertainty.

While responding to questions on the deferment, Nalumisa says the decision made by the government must be respected, stressing that there are more pressing issues that need immediate attention.

He says discussions around the deferment were driven by the crisis the country is facing and the need to prioritise essential services for the people.

Nalumisa says he personally supports the decision made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Cabinet to postpone the elections.

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He says that while many people in municipalities were looking forward to voting, the government has to focus on what is most important right now.

Nalumisa says Fiji, like many countries, is being impacted by global developments and economic pressures, and the government’s immediate responsibility is ensuring that basic services continue without disruption.

“In terms of governance of municipalities, that’s something we will continue to manage from the government, especially from the Minister. We will ensure that the work continues, and there’s governance in all aspects of administration. And in a while, we move on to our election.”

When asked when the elections could now take place, Nalumisa says that will be determined later, but confirmed that the decision to defer has already been made.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka says the Cabinet made the difficult decision after considering increasing financial pressures caused by global fuel supply disruptions and rising costs.

Rabuka stresses the deferment is not a retreat from the Government’s commitment to restoring elected municipal councils but a “strategic pause” to ensure the process is done properly under the current circumstances.

The Prime Minister says elected councils will still be restored at a later date when Government can provide the necessary resources, public engagement and institutional support needed for successful elections.