Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title on Tuesday ​when they were confirmed as champions ‌following second-placed Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta’s side are now four ​points clear with one game remaining ​and Sunday’s clash at Crystal Palace will ⁠now be a coronation.

Arsenal had beaten Burnley ​1-0 on Monday, meaning City had to win ​on the south coast to extend the race to the final day.

But a subdued City trailed to Eli ​Junior Kroupi’s first-half goal and Erling Haaland’s ​stoppage time reply was too late.

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Arsenal, who finished runners-up in ‌the ⁠previous three seasons, have now won 14 English titles, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who both have 20.

Arteta had said the previous ​day that ​he would ⁠be Bournemouth’s “biggest fan” for a couple of hours on Tuesday and ​the title was eventually sealed thanks ​to ⁠his close friend Andoni Iraola masterminding the south coast club’s point.

His sentiments would have been echoed ⁠by ​Arsenal fans watching the game ​in pubs and bars near the north London club’s Emirates ​Stadium.