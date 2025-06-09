Jackson demands higher work rate

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson wants his players to return to the high work rate and defensive intensity that sparked their strong run as they head into two season-defining away matches in Australia.

The Drua face the Western Force and Queensland Reds in consecutive clashes that could determine whether the side keeps its Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive.

Jackson says the team’s recent success was built less on flashy attacking rugby and more on effort in key areas around the field.

“What we had done really well was our work rate.”

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He says defence, winning the gain line, and protecting possession will be critical if the Drua are to finish the regular season strongly.

“Defending around the corner, getting over the advantage line, looking after the ball on the ground.”

Despite recent setbacks, Jackson says the side must stick to the standards and structures that delivered strong performances over the past month.

“You can’t go away from what we’ve done in the last four or five weeks where we’ve been doing really good stuff.”

The Drua take on the Western Force in Perth this Saturday in a must-win encounter for their finals campaign.

The match kicks off at 9.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.