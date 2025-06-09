No mini-budget planned at this stage, says Immanuel

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel has confirmed that the government is not planning to introduce a mini-budget at this stage, despite earlier comments by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka suggesting one was being considered.

While responding to questions on the nature of the upcoming budget and what would determine whether it would be classified as a mini-budget or a full national budget,

Immanuel says a mini-budget would only be necessary if there was an urgent need or emergency situation.

“Mini-budget if something is needed urgently or an emergency happens. But currently we are not facing that emergency.”

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He says Fiji is not currently facing such an emergency, and government is working to address issues as they arise through existing measures.

When asked directly whether the next budget would be a full budget, Immanuel responded, “Yes, currently it’s a full budget.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka says discussions are still underway as government reviews the current budget and prepares for the new financial period beginning in July.

Rabuka says part of those discussions includes whether government should have a mini-budget until the end of the year before moving to a January to December budget cycle.

He says those considerations will form part of wider government discussions on ongoing projects, spending priorities and what needs to be completed under the next budget framework.