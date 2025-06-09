Program improves farm supply chain and consistency

The Bula Bags Fresh Produce Program works directly with local farmers.[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The FIJI Water Foundation is strengthening efforts to improve the consistency, quality and supply of locally grown fresh produce through its Bula Bags Fresh Produce Programme.

This follows a recent meeting that brought together six cluster farmers involved in the program, aimed at enhancing coordination and planning among participating farming groups.

The meeting focused on improving communication between farmer clusters, sharing knowledge, and planning production schedules for the months ahead to ensure a more reliable supply of fresh produce.

According to the FIJI Water Foundation, the engagement is intended to help farmers better align their production, improve supply consistency, and maintain quality standards required under the program.

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The Bula Bags Fresh Produce Program works directly with local farmers to supply fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to Fiji Water teams, while also supporting rural agricultural livelihoods.

The Foundation says bringing together the six farming clusters provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and address supply challenges collectively, particularly in meeting ongoing demand.