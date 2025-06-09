NextGen Alliance Party re-submits registration

The proposed NextGen Alliance Party has once again submitted its application for registration to the Fijian Elections Office.

This follows the rejection of the party’s previous application earlier this year after it failed to meet the required number of verified signatures.

Party officials today returned to the Elections Office to lodge a fresh application, saying the process marks another step in their push to become officially registered.

According to NextGen Alliance Party Leader Apisai Moce, more than 7000 signatures was filed and submitted today for processing from the NextGen Political Movement in their continuos effort to fully register as a political party.

Article continues after advertisement

“Quite happy, not really overconfident but we’re happy and we anticipate for a good result after the objection period ofcourse but we’re just happy and the supporters are here.”

Party General Secretary Frederick Kataiwai added to the sentiments expressing his excitement.

“I am overwhelmed, and I am happy and I’m glad, I’m excited, I’m excited of what the future holds for the country with young people coming forward putting their hands up and not waiting for things to be given to them but they coming out to take our country to the next level.”

Supervisor of Election, in a statement highlighted that processes under the Political Parties Act 2013 are now underway for the next few weeks

“The FEO is now preparing to publish the party’s application in a newspaper and in the Gazette, as required under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013. Once the publication is made, the objections period will officially open.”

Following the completion of this process, the proposed political party will be advised on whether the application has been approved, and the decision will be made after a thorough compliance check with all requirements set out in the Political Parties Act 2013.