First outer island recycling ambassadors programme launched

[PRF PIC/Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Six Senses Fiji have launched Fiji’s first-ever outer island Recycling on the Go Ambassadors Programme aimed at tackling growing waste problems in maritime communities.

The initiative will see students from Malolo District School and Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School become part of the recycling programme, helping drive environmental awareness and better waste management practices in their communities.

Recent waste audits in outer islands found recyclable materials continue to pile up in maritime communities, with burning and dumping often the only disposal options due to limited recycling and transport systems.

Six Senses Fiji Sustainability Director Raquel Saavedra Dias says meaningful environmental change begins with education and community partnerships.

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Amitesh Deo says the programme is a major step in ensuring sustainable recycling solutions reach remote communities and are not limited to urban centres.

Deo says engaging students as recycling ambassadors will help build long-term behavioural change and strengthen environmental responsibility among future generations.

The programme is part of a broader initiative being piloted in Solevu Village to address waste accumulation and disposal issues faced by many outer island communities across Fiji.