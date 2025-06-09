New Industrial Store Opens In Suva

The new retail store is worth approximately half a million. [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea

Business owners and residents in Suva can now access industrial and electrical equipment with the opening of Ceylon Traders.

The new retail store, worth approximately half a million, brings together quality international equipment’s, local distributions, with premium customer service.

Established to meet the demand for appliance needs of everyday Fijians, Ceylon Traders Head of Sales and Marketing Vishaal Nath says this was an opportunity to create employment and invest into the Fijian economy.

“It was open for the economy. We invested in the economy so that we can create employment in Fiji. (1:01) It will benefit the local people here in getting things cheap in Fiji.”

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Nath adds they are hoping to open another retail store in the following weeks.