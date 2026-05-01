More gold for Team Fiji

Gold medalists Eleni Rakasi and Brieanna Rabekewa.

Team Fiji won six gold medals on day four of the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia.

Our athletes continued to shine on the track and in the field with outstanding performances, personal bests, and a huge medal haul across multiple age groups.

Fiji Finals blue ribbon champion, Paula Vonolagi, won gold in the boys under 20 100 meters final.

Elijah Vakacegu finished first in the boys U16 800m.

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Coca Cola Games overall best female athlete, Veniana Ranadi won the U16 girls 100 meters final.

There were three gold In the field events, with Eleni Rakasi winning the U16 girls discuss and Brieanna Rabakewa taking out the U20 event while Sitiveni Kuanaivalu leaped for gold in the U20 boys’ high Jump.

Kirikiti Biu settled for silver in the U16 boys’ 100m and Adi Ceva Lutumailagi finished second in the U20 girls’ 800m.

Suva Grammar school’s won silvee in Farhaan Ali U20 boys’ iscus throw.

Glandness Simpson came third in the U20 girls’ 800m and won bronze.

Fiji is expected to win more medals today with our athletes competing in various events.