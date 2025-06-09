Cabinet approves $8.53m health funding boost

The additional allocation will go toward purchasing HIV, STI, tuberculosis, and hepatitis medicines. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is strengthening its national health response with the Cabinet approving an additional $8.53 million investment to secure essential medicines and diagnostic supplies, as the country continues to face rising health challenges, including an escalating HIV outbreak.

The funding supports the Fiji Health Procurement Project under the agreement between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the United Nations Development Programme, aimed at improving access to critical medical supplies.

The additional allocation will go toward purchasing HIV, STI, tuberculosis, and hepatitis medicines, along with diagnostic kits and laboratory reagents needed across the health system.

The government says the investment is essential to ensure uninterrupted treatment and prevention services, while strengthening the country’s ability to respond to infectious diseases.

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Cabinet has also approved an extension of the procurement agreement until July 2030, providing long-term stability in the supply of quality-assured medicines through UNDP’s pooled procurement system.

Health officials say the extended partnership will improve procurement security, reduce supply chain disruptions, and ensure consistent access to internationally approved medicines and diagnostics.

The move comes as Fiji works to strengthen its public health response and improve long-term health system resilience.