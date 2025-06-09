Bruce Willis has 'sweetness' as he lives with dementia

source: AAP

Bruce Willis has developed a tender, gentler side amid his dementia battle, says his daughter Rumer, who’s grateful for the time she can still share with him.

Rumer Willis says her father Bruce Willis has developed a “sweetness” amid his battle with dementia.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 following an earlier aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

And his eldest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore has seen her father go from the “macho” man seen in Hollywood to a much gentler person.

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Speaking on The Inside Edit podcast, she said: “I’m so grateful I get to go see him.

“Even though it’s different now, I’m so grateful.”

Rumer said: “There’s a sweetness. He’s always been this kind of macho dude and there’s like a – fragile is not the right word but – just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way.”

In November, Rumer admitted Willis did not always recognise her any more, but she still felt “grateful” to be able to connect with him.

She said in an Instagram Stories video: “I’m so happy and grateful that I still get to go and hug him.

“I’m so grateful that when I go over there, and I give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him, and I can feel it back from him.

“That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving.

“So that feels really nice.

“I just feel grateful that I get to go over there with (daughter) Louetta and we get to spend time with him, and I get to feel the love that he has for me, and that I can love him and be with him.”