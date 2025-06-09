Cabinet decision pending on municipal polls

[File Photo]

The fate of Fiji’s long-awaited municipal elections now rests with Cabinet as government weighs financial pressures, timelines, and election preparations before making a final decision.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says discussions are continuing on whether local government elections can be held this year, with Cabinet expected to determine the way forward after reviewing work already carried out by the Fijian Elections Office.

Rabuka says several factors are still being considered, including operational planning and the proposed election timeline.

“The actual decision on whether to or whether not to have elections this year will have to be decided by Cabinet, now that we have all those things ready and a group to map the steps being taken moving forward.”

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The Prime Minister says financial constraints are also part of the ongoing discussions as government assesses the feasibility of holding the elections this year.

Rabuka adds that one option being considered is conducting the elections during the school holidays to make the process easier to manage.