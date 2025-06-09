Overseas talent set to lift Fiji Cup standard

[Source: File]

The growing pull of overseas-based Fijian talent is set to lift the standard and prestige of the Vodafone Fiji Cup to new heights this year.

That is the view of Basketball Fiji interim chief operating officer William Peters, who says the increasing interest from overseas players wanting to return and compete in the tournament is a major boost for the sport locally.

Peters revealed that several overseas-based players of Fijian descent are eager to link up with local clubs for this year’s competition, a sign that the Fiji Cup is steadily building its reputation beyond the country’s shores.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from overseas players wanting to join the competition and play for a club here in the country, and I think it’s only going to get bigger. We will get more overseas teams coming in as the competition progresses, so that’s a big bonus for us.”

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The influx of overseas talent is also expected to provide a valuable challenge for local players, with Peters believing the heightened competition will only help raise the level of basketball in Fiji.

He says the presence of higher-calibre players would push local athletes to elevate their game while creating a more competitive environment throughout the tournament.

“Overseas players coming down into the country definitely will test the skills of our local players, but like they say, iron sharpens iron.” As you get players that are of a more skilled calibre coming down to compete with our local players, it only makes our local players better and grows the competitiveness of the event.”

Peters adds that the opportunity for local players to measure themselves against overseas-based talent is another factor driving excitement around the tournament while also strengthening the overall profile of the Fiji Cup.

The Vodafone Fiji Cup is expected to attract strong interest this year as Basketball Fiji continues its push to expand the competition’s reach and standing across the region.

The competition will run from the 4th to the 6th of next month at the FMF Gym in Suva.