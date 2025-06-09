Ba appoint Ravinesh Kumar as new head coach

[Source: Ba FC/ Facebook]

Ba FC has announced a major coaching reshuffle, with Ravinesh Kumar appointed as the club’s new head coach effective immediately.

The decision was confirmed in a media release issued by Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal, who said the move was made to help the Men in Black regain momentum and maintain the high standards expected within the district.

Kumar steps into the role after previously serving as the club’s Director of Football.

“Ravinesh has a wealth of experience, and we believe his leadership is exactly what the team needs at this moment.”

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The Ba president also acknowledged the contribution of outgoing head coach Shalen Lal, describing him as a loyal servant of the district.

“Shalen is a true son of Ba. His commitment and loyalty to this team are immense.”

Despite stepping down from the top role, Lal will remain with the team as assistant coach after agreeing to continue supporting the squad during the transition.

“His connection with the boys and his understanding of Ba’s football culture are incredibly valuable.”

Dayal admitted the decision was difficult but stressed the need for accountability and a fresh perspective within the squad.

“Football is a demanding game, and we simply felt a reshuffle was needed.”

The Ba Football Association has now called on supporters to unite behind the new coaching setup as the Men in Black continue their campaign.