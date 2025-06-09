Waisega finding balance between rugby and family life abroad

[Source: File]

Being away from family has become a familiar challenge for McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women openside flanker Sulita Waisega as she enters her fourth season with the club.

Waisega, who grew up in the Netherlands while her family still remains there, says distance has never been easy, especially during long rugby seasons away from loved ones.

Despite the challenges, the experienced flanker says modern technology has helped her stay closely connected with family back home.

“It’s always hard to be away from my family, but it’s good these days that you have social media.”

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Waisega revealed she makes it a priority to contact her family daily after training sessions.

“We have contact every day, so I always call back home when I’m finished with training.”

The Drua women’s forward also cherishes the opportunity to reunite with her family during the off-season holidays.

“After the season, I went back home to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.”

After several years balancing professional rugby and life away from home, Waisega says she has gradually adapted to the lifestyle.

“It’s hard being away from them… but I’m used to it now.”

Waisega remains one of the experienced members within the Drua Women squad as preparations continue for the upcoming season.

The Drua women’s side will kick off their season on the 6th of next month against the Waratahs.