Rabuka warns power rationing possible

[File Photo]

The government is trying to avoid nationwide power rationing as pressure mounts on Fiji’s energy supply following concerns over fuel availability for power generation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says while authorities are working to prevent electricity restrictions, rationing remains an option if the situation worsens.

“We would like to avoid that, but if there is no way of avoiding it, power rationing has been applied in many countries in the world that have gone through this situation.”

Rabuka says Fiji is in a stronger position compared to previous years due to its reliance on hydroelectricity and the increasing use of solar power systems in homes.

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“With solar and with the hydroelectricity, we will have rationing maybe a way of doing it and keep the hydropower generators going as well as the diesel generators going.”

The Prime Minister says any rationing measures would need to be carefully managed to reduce electricity consumption while avoiding widespread blackouts across the country.