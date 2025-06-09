Tender contact under scrutiny in health trial

[Photo: FILE]

The trial involving former Minister for Health Neil Sharma and former Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum continued in the Suva High Court today, with key evidence heard from former Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Director Apolosi Vosaniabola.

Vosaniabola confirmed he attended senior management meetings with Dr Sharma and was involved in procurement matters relating to two major health tenders in 2011 for laboratory equipment.

The court heard he received and responded to emails from businessman Vasu Devan regarding Tender 66 of 2011 after the close of tenders, despite procurement rules generally discouraging communication with bidders at that stage.

He also confirmed signing a memorandum linked to Tender 153 of 2011, which raised concerns about monopoly suppliers and high reagent prices within the Ministry of Health.

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However, Vosaniabola told the court he did not prepare the document himself but signed it on instructions from then Health Minister Dr Sharma.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers questioned him extensively on procurement practices, the poor state of laboratory services before 2011 and concerns over outdated equipment and reagent wastage in rural health facilities.

Vosaniabola acknowledged findings from a report which highlighted ageing laboratory machines and supply issues, but maintained efforts were made to centralise procurement to reduce wastage and improve management.

The defence also argued the laboratory equipment purchased under the tenders benefited rural health facilities and continued operating for years after installation, a point the witness agreed with.

The matter continues before the Suva High Court.