Police expected to comment on Racagi case withdrawal

Duo charged with the murder of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi. [Photo: FILE]

The two men who were charged in the case involving the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi have been dismissed, with the case being discontinued in court.

In a statement responding to media queries, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the Fiji Police Force will provide further comment once the case file is returned from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She says that due process was followed in the sanctioning and laying of charges, and that the withdrawal of charges during judicial proceedings is a decision for the ODPP.

Naisoro also confirms that investigations into two separate avenues relating to the officer’s death, including possible police involvement, are still ongoing.

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The matter had been before the courts following the discovery of Constable Racagi’s body on the Lami foreshore in February this year.

It is understood Racagi was on duty and responding to a reported theft case when his body was discovered.

Further updates are expected once the ODPP completes its review of the file.