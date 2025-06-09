Eiffel Tower stair section auctioned for €450,000 in Paris

source: reuters

A spiral segment of the Eiffel Tower’s original staircase sold for more than €450,000 at auction in Paris ​on Thursday.

The buyer, who was in the auction room, became ‌the owner of a 14-step section of staircase that stands 9 feet tall, weighs 1.4 tons and dates back to 1889, the year the monument ​that towers over central Paris was completed.

“When you buy a ​piece of the Eiffel Tower, you’re buying a piece ⁠of Paris, along with all the imagination and symbolism it represents,” ​said Sabrina Dolla, Art Deco design director at Artcurial Paris auction ​house where the sale took place.

More than four decades ago, a total of 526 feet of staircase were cut into smaller sections and sold, replaced by ​elevators which now carry visitors to the Eiffel Tower’s highest ​viewing platform.

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The section auctioned on Thursday fetched €450,160 ($521,825.47), three times the upper range of its ‌pre-sale ⁠estimated value of between €120,000 and €150,000.

In 2008 one section sold to a private American buyer for a record of €550,000. Other pieces of Eiffel Tower staircase, ranging from nine to 30 feet, are housed at ​prestigious venues around ​the globe.

Portions ⁠are preserved near the Statue of Liberty in New York, in the gardens of the Yoshi Foundation ​in Yamanashi, Japan, as well as in private foreign ​collections.